Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver Community Arts Council hosts Collaborative Art Show & Sale

Art show and sale

Sarah Crookall - Sep 15, 2025 / 4:01 am | Story: 572258

Oliver Community Arts Council will be hosting its fall art show Oliver Creates: A Collaborative Art Show & Sale during Wine Capital Weekend.

From Sept. 19 to 21, attendees can enjoy over 100 pieces of art with the theme “Together Through Art – Creating, Sharing, Celebrating” at the Eastlink Curling Centre.

The show has been renamed from the longtime "Fall Art Show & Sale," and customers can now anticipate expanded displays, improved accessibility, and community collaboration.

“This isn’t just a name change,” said OCAC in a press release.

“It’s a reflection of what this event has become: a collaborative celebration of the arts in all their forms — welcoming everyone from seasoned artists to new creatives, and from long-time locals to visitors discovering our community for the first time.”

Organizers added that the show will be open to the public for all of Wine Capital Weekend.

"Now in its next chapter, Oliver Creates continues to feature the same nine art categories attendees have come to know and love — ranging from painting and photography to fibre arts and watercolours," continues the press release.

"This year, we have added a new category. For the first time, we have added Adults with Disabilities. This is the culmination of our CreateAbility program that nurtures the creative juices of these members of our community. We are thrilled to be able to include them in this show."

Attendees will be able to vote for best in category and best in show. Entry is by donation.

For more information on the Oliver Community Arts Council's Oliver Creates: A Collaborative Art Show & Sale, click here.

