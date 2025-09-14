Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver begins sewer line flushing to prevent blockages

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver to begin sewer line flushing Sept. 15.

Oliver residents can expect sewer flushing to begin this week.

Starting Monday, the Town of Oliver will be carrying out its regular line-flushing to prevent sediment buildup, until around Oct. 10.

The north and west areas of town will be affected, along with west of the river from Hillcrest Avenue to Similkameen Avenue from Gala Street to Station Street.

"Sewer line flushing may result in some splashing from the toilet if the sewer system in your building is not adequately vented," the municipality said in a public notice.

"To avoid any inconvenience, it is suggested that you place your toilet lid in the down position, with a garbage bag or piece of plastic placed beneath it."