Osoyoos reigns Make Water Work champion, beating out Armstrong

Photo: Okanagan Basin Water Board Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff presented with Make Water Work award.

Osoyoos has been crowned the latest Make Water Work champion, beating out longtime winner and declared rival Armstrong.

"Guess what?! Osoyoos is this year's Make Water Work Community Champion for the first time," the Okanagan Basin Water Board said in a recent social media post.

"A huge congrats to their residents for taking the most water-saving pledges per capita."

The Okanagan Basin Water Board's Make Water Work contest promotes a commitment to water conservation strategies. Participants sign off to eight pledges and the community with the most pledges wins the title of the most water-wise community.

For several years Armstrong has held the water champion title, with the exception of 2024 when the Town of Oliver won. Osoyoos has been a close second several times.

In May, Armstrong challenged Osoyoos to the Make Water Work challenge, jokingly putting Osoyoos wine and Armstrong cheese on the line. The losers would have to cough up their town's prized yields.

This year marks two years in a row that South Okanagan communities have been declared as the Okanagan Valley's most water-wise.