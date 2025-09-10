Brush fire extinguished near the International Hike and Bike Trail in Oliver

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Oliver firefighters extinguish brush fire near International Hike and Bike Trail.

The Oliver Fire Department quickly extinguished a brush fire near the International Hike and Bike Trail Tuesday night.

At around 5:22 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple calls about the blaze at Hemlock Street and Pine Avenue, the fire department said on social media Wednesday.

Fire crews quickly limited the area to 21 metres by 45 metres. No injuries or property damage was seen.

Two command vehicles, two bush vehicles, one water tender, and 16 firefighters responded.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.