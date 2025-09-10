Osoyoos branch of Cascadia Credit Union creates $1M community legacy fund

Photo: Cascadia Credit Union Cascadia Credit Union starts up community legacy fund.

The Osoyoos location of Cascadia Credit Union has created a community legacy fund, donating $1 million to local initiatives.

In a Tuesday press release, the newly merged Credit Union said Osoyoos and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen joined Cascadia's Summerland and Revelstoke branches in developing community legacy funds.

"We’re proud to honour the trust our members have placed in us by creating something that will support local needs year after year," said Greg Sol, former CEO of Osoyoos Credit Union and current COO of Cascadia Credit Union.

"Even as we’ve grown to become Cascadia Credit Union, our values remain rooted here in Osoyoos. This community will always be at the heart of who we are. We’re grateful to our members and partners for helping us build a fund that will carry forward the spirit of Osoyoos Credit Union for generations to come.”

Cascadia said Osoyoos has an 80-year history of investing in local organizations, sponsoring events, and responding to community needs.

It added all three of its legacy funds will "generate annual grants from investment earnings while preserving the original capital in perpetuity."