276398
280756
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos branch of Cascadia Credit Union creates $1M community legacy fund

Big fund for local programs

- | Story: 571397

The Osoyoos location of Cascadia Credit Union has created a community legacy fund, donating $1 million to local initiatives.

In a Tuesday press release, the newly merged Credit Union said Osoyoos and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen joined Cascadia's Summerland and Revelstoke branches in developing community legacy funds.

"We’re proud to honour the trust our members have placed in us by creating something that will support local needs year after year," said Greg Sol, former CEO of Osoyoos Credit Union and current COO of Cascadia Credit Union.

"Even as we’ve grown to become Cascadia Credit Union, our values remain rooted here in Osoyoos. This community will always be at the heart of who we are. We’re grateful to our members and partners for helping us build a fund that will carry forward the spirit of Osoyoos Credit Union for generations to come.”

Cascadia said Osoyoos has an 80-year history of investing in local organizations, sponsoring events, and responding to community needs.

It added all three of its legacy funds will "generate annual grants from investment earnings while preserving the original capital in perpetuity."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

279761


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122


Real Estate
5216963
1026, 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
279761


273666




Send us your News Tips!


279356


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Gus
Gus South Okanagan BC SPCA >


280193


272305
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
277657