Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival sees hate and harassment for the first time

Photo: Digital Maege Media Pride Arts Festival and Pride March Sept. 6.

Two separate hate and harassment incidents occurred at Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival over the weekend, prompting action from hired security.

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, a man entered an unfenced area of the vendors' strip at Gyro Beach, using hateful and explicit language towards vendors and participants.

"I think targeting the whole festival, just [he] only had access to the vendor alley, because you had to walk through a gate into the festival itself," said Keisha McLean, artist and media coordinator.

Witnesses of the incident told Castanet that people were being individually approached by the man.

Hired security, Hundal Protection Services, intervened and promptly removed the man from the festival area.

Shortly after, during the Pride March through downtown streets, several individuals were heckling marchers with homophobic, transphobic, and explicit language, McLean said.

McLean described the individuals as being "quite verbally aggressive."

"The security team had somebody at the front of the march and the back of the march, so people were completely protected. But it's quite jarring to receive that level of aggression when you're just trying to do something really nice, right?" the organizer said.

McLean said Pride Arts members followed up with affected people by debriefing and supporting them. McLean added that the community took a compassionate and loving approach to navigate the incidents.

"Recognizing that it's coming from a place of ignorance and hate," the organizer said.

"Instead of allowing that to be the focal point, people allowed themselves to be present at the event, enjoy the event, and kind of recognize that pride is a protest. And that the actions of people who are moving in hate don't have to reflect the whole festival or destroy their whole day."

As the entertainment got underway, McLean said there were no further incidents.

On Monday, Pride Arts shared a statement on social media, noting the incidents affirm "the importance of this landmark event, which provides a platform for culturally underrepresented creatives to showcase their work and fully participate in the community."

Organizers said Saturday was the first time there was an escalation during the four years of Pride Arts Festivals. Additionally, the festival has its own proactive safety plan.

McLean said the safety plan helps the team feel confident moving forward to future festivals, and that Saturday's incident speaks to a broader trend of increasing displays of homophobia and transphobia.

"These stories are happening on a one-on-one basis every day, and so we are heartbroken that it was presented at our festival, and we are happily using it as a platform to bring awareness to things that are happening in our community on a daily basis."

Pride Arts thanked Hundal Protection Services and its sponsors, adding that the community of Osoyoos has been overwhelmingly supportive of the festival and Pride.

"We want to be really clear that there were dark moments, as there are for people in the vulnerable and marginalized communities. But ultimately, the day was so full of love and so many wonderful experiences."