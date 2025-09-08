ER at South Okanagan General Hospital closed overnight

Photo: Sarah Crookall ER at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed overnight

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed overnight as a result of a staff shortage.

In a news release, Interior Health says the emergency room will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Patients in need of emergency treatment are asked to access Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other services outside the emergency room will continue to operate as normal.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.