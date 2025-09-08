Debris scattered across Ashnola Road after soil movement at Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: LSIB Significant soil movement along Ashnola Road at the LSIB.

Significant soil movement has led to debris scattered across Ashnola Road on Lower Similkameen Indian Band land

"Thunderstorms yesterday and overnight caused debris to flow between the 10-kilometre mark and the 11-kilometre mark. Four debris patterns showed effects of quick and hard rains," LSIB said in a Monday press release.



"One debris flow near the 10km mark flowed across the entire road and was of serious enough depth that the clearing of slide materials as well as embankment work is needed to fully restore the road."



LSIB added that it along with AIM Roads and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit have assessed the area and will continue to.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, BC Parks, and BC Wildfire Service have also been consulted.

LSIB anticipates debris-clearing efforts will remain until Tuesday afternoon or later.

"Please watch for crews and equipment working at the 10 km mark, as well as the 11 km mark for ongoing bridge replacement."

On Sunday, LSIB issued a landslide warning via its slope monitoring system due to potential thunderstorms, which remains in effect until Thursday.