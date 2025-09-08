Okanagan weather cools with a chance of showers

Sarah Crookall

Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures in the mid-20s and possible rain for the Thompson-Okanagan this week.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to hover around 25 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain in Kelowna.

A similar trend is anticipated north into Kamloops. However, south into Osoyoos is expected to be one degree warmer, with a 40 per cent chance of rain starting the week.

Potential showers remain until Wednesday, where the forecast shows a mix of sun and cloud with a return to mid 20 C temperatures.

The weather is expected to cool even more for most regions by the end of the week, dipping to 21 degrees and a 30 per cent chance of rain. Unless you’re in Kamloops, where Saturday could see a mix of sun and cloud at 24 degrees.

A severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan, Kamloops, and Merritt was issued Sunday morning, ending around 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, a special air quality statement remains across B.C due to wildfire smoke.