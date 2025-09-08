Medical students to tour South Okanagan in second annual recruitment effort

Photo: Sarah Crookall Medical residency students tour South Okanagan facilities in 2024.

An itinerary has been set to welcome potential doctors to the South Okanagan this month, showcasing the place they could call home.

On Sept. 10, a group of UBC medical residency students will be given a tour of Oliver and Osoyoos as part of ongoing doctor recruitment efforts in the face of local hospital staffing shortages.

This year, the tour has been extended to a full-day from the previous half-day. Additionally, it will include more Osoyoos stops along the route.

The tour will take off from the Penticton Regional Hospital and include health resources such as the South Similkameen Health Centre, Sunshine Valley Chiropractic & Health Centre, Osoyoos Physiotherapy and Active Wellness Centre, and Nk’Mip Resource Centre.

Additionally, students will be able to see what the communities have to offer outside, including recreational spots such as: Osoyoos' Gyro Park, Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Oliver Community Centre, and the Venables Theatre.

Students will also be treated to meals from The Farm Store. and The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry.

The South Okanagan Connection Tour for Medical Residents is spearheaded by Oliver's Dr. Robyn Craven and the town's Physician Recruitment Working Group.