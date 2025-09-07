South Okanagan General Hospital's ER to close Sunday afternoon to Monday morning

Photo: Sarah Crookall SOGH to close Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. to Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.

The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department is closing Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

In a press release Sunday, Interior Health said the Oliver hospital's emergency services will be temporarily unavailable from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

Residents are asked to access the ER at Penticton Regional Hospital instead.

The hospital has seen many temporary ER closures over the past several years due to staffing shortages.

While the emergency department will be closed overnight, all other inpatient services will continue.

Interior Health says people in the community who need emergency care for life-threatening conditions such as chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate hospital.

If you are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca.