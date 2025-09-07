Photos: Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival brought colour, inclusivity, arts

Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival
Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival got underway Saturday, with plenty of colourful and inclusive arts on display.
At 11:50 a.m., the event opened with drumming by The 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers, followed by various entertainment acts from across the Okanagan Valley.
Vendors, a food truck, and a beverage station were also available for attendees of the free festival.
Pride Arts acts included:
- The 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers
- Fight or Flea
- Kronic Walters
- Keisha McLean
- Leo D.E Johnson
- Kansas Lee
- Moving Mountains
- Lady Dia and Trophy of Kinfolk Nation
- Gavvn
- Leah, Rise Dance Academy
- Mathew Presidente
- houseguest