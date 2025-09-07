278963
Photos: Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival brought colour, inclusivity, arts

Pride Arts livens Gyro Park

Osoyoos' Pride Arts Festival got underway Saturday, with plenty of colourful and inclusive arts on display.

At 11:50 a.m., the event opened with drumming by The 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers, followed by various entertainment acts from across the Okanagan Valley.

Vendors, a food truck, and a beverage station were also available for attendees of the free festival.

Pride Arts acts included:

  • The 3 Jack Generation Hand Drummers
  • Fight or Flea
  • Kronic Walters
  • Keisha McLean
  • Leo D.E Johnson
  • Kansas Lee
  • Moving Mountains
  • Lady Dia and Trophy of Kinfolk Nation
  • Gavvn
  • Leah, Rise Dance Academy
  • Mathew Presidente
  • houseguest

