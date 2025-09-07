Similkameen man files lawsuit against Village of Keremeos over alleged slip-and-fall

Photo: Google Street View A Hedley man is suing the Village of Keremeos after he fell downtown

A Hedley man has filed a lawsuit against the Village of Keremeos, claiming he slipped and sustained injuries when he fell off a public sidewalk.

Dennis Dolynski alleged in the suit filed on Wednesday that on March 18, 2025, when he was walking down 7th Avenue, his foot went into a hole that was broken out of a curb, causing him to fall.

The suit alleges the village was negligent and failed to keep the sidewalk safe.

He also claimed there was not any warning or markings in the area of the broken curb.

The civil claim alleges Dolynski sustained injuries from the fall, including multiple pelvic fractures, a left hip fracture, an injury to his left elbow, abrasions and more.

He claims he has to continue undergoing medical care and continues to suffer pain and discomfort, and a loss of enjoyment of life.

While Dolynski is retired, he alleged that the injuries have left him unable to perform certain house maintenance duties.

Dolunski is seeking unspecified general and special damages, cost of future care and other reliefs.

The Village of Keremeos did not respond to Castanet's request for comment about the suit.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have been proven in court and the Village of Keremeos has not yet filed a formal response.