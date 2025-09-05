South Okanagan General Hospital.ER closing overnight Friday

Photo: File photo The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency room will close over Friday night until Saturday morning

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed overnight Friday, starting later this afternoon.

IH announced that emergency services will be unavailable from 5 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“Patients can access care at the Penticton Regional Hospital in Penticton during this time,” reads the IH update.

“All other inpatient services will continue at the South Okanagan General Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.