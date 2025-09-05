Avian flu led to recent deaths of birds in Oliver

Photo: The Canadian Press A biosecurity warning sign is seen on a locked gate at a commercial poultry farm in Abbotsford.

A number of birds have died from the avian flu in Oliver.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the Town of Oliver says “avian Influenza was the cause of death of birds found deceased in the area.”

The town did not provide any information about when the deaths occurred, how many birds died, or if the birds were wild or domestic.

Castanet reached out to the Town of Oliver for more information but no one is available to speak Friday.

The town is advising the public to report clusters of dead birds by calling the Wild Bird Mortality Line at 1-866-431-2473.

“Avian Influenza primarily effects waterfowl (ducks, geese, etc.), and can spread to domestic poultry (turkeys, ducks, chickens). Please also protect your pets by preventing contact with wild birds and bird droppings,” the Town of Oliver says.

Signs of avian flu in wild birds include head tremors and limp neck, while domestic birds can see a drop in egg production, extreme depression and swelling of the skin under the eyes.