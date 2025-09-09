Oliver Fire Department requests full service to tackle complex structures

Photo: Oliver Fire Department (Facebook) Oliver Fire Department fire truck.

Oliver's fire department is moving towards becoming a full service operation to fight more complex structure fires.

During a recent committee meeting, the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department sought council's support in the move to declare the team full service.

The full service designation would allow the team to officially tackle blazes that are over 600 square meters and over three storeys high.

Such buildings would include South Okanagan General Hospital and Southern Okanagan Secondary School, among several others.

Currently, the fire team is certified but not declared as full service. All members are able to fight fires at the exterior and interior levels of up to three storeys high.

While OVFD members have been trained at the highest service level, the department still requires the declaration.

According to a staff report, incremental cost for training members without full service is around $200 per year, which has been factored into the department's operating budget.

"Without being a full service department, we would have to remain outside of a [complex] environment and potentially request assistance from departments like Osoyoos to come up who are operating at a full service level," said Ash Regner, OVFD fire chief.

While the OVFD would eventually require a ladder truck, Regner said there will be no equipment purchases needed this year.

"We have the appropriate level of equipment today to continue to operate within our district," he said.

"As the town of Oliver does evolve, and as we continue to go higher up, we would be we would be advised to acquire an aerial support apparatus, and that could be available in upcoming budget seasons."

A full service declaration will allow the team to create response plans to the complex structures in town.

"We've already got the majority of them built in a base form, and then as the time rolls out, and as I continue with my business inspections, we can go in and use site specific, and roll those out to a more complex pre-plan," Regner added.

Committee vocally supported the request.

"I've been watching this fire department grow and become more qualified, and also training many departments throughout B.C. at their spring seminars and become really well renowned for their expertise," said Coun. Terry Schafer.

"And that's just a comment that I'm proud of our fire department and I'd be happy to support the recommendation."

The full service declaration request will be voted on at the next council meeting.