Oliver's Rockcliffe Well to undergo regular cleaning to treat bacteria

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver's Rockcliffe Well to undergo regular cleaning for bacteria.

Oliver's troublesome Rockcliffe Well will have to undergo regular shocking to stave off future boil water notices and water restrictions.

According to staff, the well has already been shocked with chlorine twice in August, following previous Stage 3 Water Restrictions, along with a boil water advisory due to high levels of bacteria at that specific well.

"We've been struggling with it — So, there's been background colonies in there, not harmful to the public, but from that it stems to grow into coliform [bacteria]," said Kelly Mercer, director of operations, during last week's council meeting.

"So we actually shut the well down. We also knew this week was going to be like 37°C, and we could not live with [the Rockcliffe Well]."

Staff also found biofilm, a surface film of bacteria, when cleaning the well.

"We're still sort of battling through that and trying to push the cleaning of the well and the biofilm cleaning and sort of removal of the casing into October," Mercer said.

The director of operations added that a budget will be brought forward to the next council meeting for the costs associated with cleaning and treating the well.

"We just got back our cleaning test results [last week.] There are no background colonies after shocking that, but we feel we might have to do that every two weeks, essentially, to keep it up to the point where we can clean the well."



The Rockcliffe Well budget will be presented at the Sept. 15 council meeting.