Video: Bridesville area Hwy 3 vehicle fire sees truck's hay bales engulfed in flames

Photo: Lydia Sage Truck hauling hay catches fire on Hwy 3 near Bridesville Sept. 3.

Video captured of a vehicle fire, which closed a section of Highway 3 Wednesday night, shows stacks of hay engulfed in flames.

At around 5 p.m., Lydia Sage was driving along Highway 3 from Bridesville to Rock Creek when she noticed a truck hauling hay travelling westbound near Canyon Road.

"I'm a horse person, and I haul hay myself, so I always admire a nice load of hay," Sage said.

"Unfortunately, I noticed that this hay appeared to be smoking the tiniest bit, and it didn't look like it was coming from the smoke stack, and as he approached, I noticed one of his straps break, likely due to being melted by the flames."

Sage added that the driver probably didn't know the load was on fire, so she turned around to let him know.

"When I got there, even though it was maybe only a minute later, the fire had already grown exponentially in size. I brought them my fire extinguisher, and they put in a valiant effort to put it out, but hay burns so quickly."

In a video captured by Sage's daughter, the fire balloons in size as those on scene are attempting to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers.

According to Sage, the driver was trapped on the burning load and ended up jumping several feet off the truck to the side of the road. Then, the driver assisted others attempting to put out the blaze.

Tires exploded within the first few minutes of the fire.

Shortly after, AIM Roads and firefighters arrived to manage traffic and control the fire.

By 10 p.m., the highway had reopened to traffic in both directions.

Video of the hay truck fire incident can be viewed below. To view part two, click here.

Lydia Sage