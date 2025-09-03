Highway 3 cleared following closure due to vehicle fire

Photo: Gerald Feist Traffic is stalled on either side of a vehicle fire that has closed Highway 3 east of Osoyoos.

UPDATE: 9:58 p.m.

The Crowsnest Highway is open to traffic again after vehicle fire closed the highway earlier Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: 5:48 p.m.

A vehicle fire has closed the Crowsnest Highway in both directions east of Osoyoos on Wednesday night, according to DriveBC.

The vehicle fire is located six to eight kilometres west of Rock Creek and has closed the highway between Canyon Road and Johnson Road, near the community of Bridesville.

No detour is available and DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays.