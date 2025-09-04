Environment minister paid visit to Similkameen Pow Wow of Champions

Photo: Contributed Councilor Jackie Tallio, Minister Lanaas, LSIB Chief Keith Crow.

B.C.'s Environment and Parks Minister Tamara Davidson attended the Similkameen Powwow of Champions on Saturday.

In a press release Wednesday, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said the North Coast-Haida Gwaii MLA joined in during the grand entry at 1 p.m.

"Laanas joined the sməlqmíx-syilx in welcoming dancers, drummers, singers, and visitors with good words and good wishes for successful dances, community interaction, sharing of traditions and stories, and the sharing of good food," reads the LSIB press release.

"LSIB and our Natural Resources (NR) Department, along with NR’s Parks Working Group (PWG), collaborate regularly with the Ministry of Environment and Parks, to rehabilitate traditional territory that has been affected by wildfire, drought, flooding, and climate change, among many other things."

LSIB said rehabilitation science, traditional ecological knowledge, and creation stories form its environmental guidelines, among to "balance the ever-changing environmental impacts we are all currently experiencing."

"To Laanas we say limləmt for your good words, your good way, and your presence at our 2025 Similkameen Powwow of Champions. The smǝlqmíx-syilx look forward to continuing our relationship with you."