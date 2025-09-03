Camper at Lower Similkameen Indian Band violates fire ban

Photo: Colin Dacre Campfire.

A Lower Similkameen Indian Band camper violated the reserve's complete fire ban over the weekend.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, a member of the public notified the LSIB that a campfire was on the Ashnola 10 Indian Reserve.

"LSIB responders attended the location and found that the camper had been spoken to by another member of the public and had extinguished the campfire, but the temporary fire pit, wood, and charring were in plain view," reads an LSIB press release.

At that time, the fire was fully extinguished. Responders gave the camper a verbal warning about the violation of the full fire ban within the sməlqmíx-syilx territory and other regions under the Kamloops Fire Centre boundary.

"The camper admitted to having a propane stove available as a means of cooking, but had elected to use a campfire," continues the news release.

"Because of that choice, and the RV being in a location unsuitable for camping, the individual was advised they would have to vacate the area after they finished their meal."

Additionally, the LSIB warned the camper that any future violations would earn more serious consequences.