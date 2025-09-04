Oliver council agrees to install gate, turnaround at 'unsafe' Gala Lane

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver will be installing a gate at one of the entrances to Gala Lane following lengthy safety discussions.

During a recent meeting, council agreed to set up the gate after two staff departments raised concerns around poor visibility and narrow road access during the town's redesign of the nearby Gala Park.

Staff initially recommended closing Gala Lane to add a turnaround.

But earlier in August, council referred the project back to staff to look at alternatives, such as signage to increase driver awareness.

"The one thing staff does worry about is people not obeying the signage and just the concrete barriers and actually going around them and still heading down the hill and almost causing more dangers if they're actually trying to speed," said Kelly Mercer, director of operations, last week.

"The other option is to still allow Waste Connections to go through the lane, but have a gate at the end for them to open and utilize."

Mercer explained that Waste Connections is willing to help put up the gate with a lock, and that creating the turnaround would help with garbage collection concerns, which were raised at the previous council meeting.

Constructing a gate would cost around $7,000, and staff would send letters to residents on the laneway that they would have access to the gate in special circumstances.

The narrowness of the lane was mentioned. However, Mercer noted the width is limited and that repaving the laneway would cost about $31,000.

Ultimately, council agreed to install the gate and a hammerhead turnaround.