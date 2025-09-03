Popular Osoyoos photographers featured in two exhibits in September

Two popular Osoyoos-area photographers will be having their work on display along Main Street over September.
Each photographer is well-known and praised for sharing their artistic photos with the community.
Greg Reely
Greg Reely is holding a show alongside woodturner Dave Brewin at The Art Gallery Osoyoos from Sept. 3 to 27.
On Friday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet with both artists.
"I have some never-before-seen prints on display for the first time, and Dave's woodturning is truly one of kind you must see in person," Reely said on social media.
Debra Ceravolo
Additionally, Debra Ceravolo is having an exhibition showcasing her astro-photography at Wayside Select Books & Art from Sept. 4 to Oct. 1.
From 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, Wayside will be hosting an opening reception.
"Hope you can drop in for a chat," Ceravolo said on social media.