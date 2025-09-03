Popular Osoyoos photographers featured in two exhibits in September

Photo: Greg Reely Two Osoyoos area photographers have exhibits this month.

Two popular Osoyoos-area photographers will be having their work on display along Main Street over September.

Each photographer is well-known and praised for sharing their artistic photos with the community.

Greg Reely

Photo: Greg Reely Greg Reely and Dave Brewin artist showcase at The Art Gallery Osoyoos from Sept. 3 to 27.

Greg Reely is holding a show alongside woodturner Dave Brewin at The Art Gallery Osoyoos from Sept. 3 to 27.

On Friday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet with both artists.

"I have some never-before-seen prints on display for the first time, and Dave's woodturning is truly one of kind you must see in person," Reely said on social media.

Debra Ceravolo

Photo: Debra Ceravolo Debra Ceravolo exhibit at Wayside Select Books & Art Sept. 4 to Oct. 1.

Additionally, Debra Ceravolo is having an exhibition showcasing her astro-photography at Wayside Select Books & Art from Sept. 4 to Oct. 1.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, Wayside will be hosting an opening reception.

"Hope you can drop in for a chat," Ceravolo said on social media.