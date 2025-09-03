Town of Oliver offers free food skills workshops from gardening to canning

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Town of Oliver offers food skills workshops such as canning.

The Town of Oliver is hosting a free seasonal food skills workshops where enthusiasts can learn all about food growing and making.

In a social media post Wednesday, Oliver and District Recreation said the program is funded through the South Okanagan Community Foundation via the Neighbourhood Small Grant.

"Our Seasonal Food Skills Series brings together different facilitators to share hands-on workshops about composting, weeding and garden maintenance, canning, soup making, and more," reads the post

Oliver's upcoming Food Skills Series:

Sept. 7 - 9:30 a.m. to noon: Learn to Can Fruits

1/3 Hall at Oliver Parks and Recreation.

Oct. 4 - 9:30 a.m. to noon: Garden 102

Meeting room 1 at Oliver Parks and Recreation.

Oct. 17 - 4 to 7 p.m.: Soup Supper

Community Hall at Oliver Parks and Recreation.

To register for Oliver's Food Skills Series, click here.