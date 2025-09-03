Town of Oliver's new organics program has high contamination, report finds

Photo: File photo. Oliver's organics program see 40 per cent contamintion.

Oliver's recently implemented organics program is operating with roughly 40 per cent contamination, according to a staff report.

In an update at a recent committee meeting, staff noted that the contamination rate was too high, with the most common culprits being plastics, metals, glass, and sanitary products.

"The challenge is the manual separation, which is the [Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen] fellow is doing that, but I don't know how long that'll continue," said John Kurvink, chief financial officer.

Eventually, the goal is to use AI to help sort such problems.

"Waste Connections has contracted Prairie Robotics to install cameras in trucks [...] to identify, by property, contaminants and take photos to document non-compliance," reads a staff report.

As the technology has results, the town will educate residents on acceptable and unacceptable organics items, then bylaws will be developed around non-compliance.

Committee also discussed sharing photos and videos of the organics sorting and shredding process as an educational tool.

In total, the organics program has diverted 221.4 metric tons of waste from the landfill from April to August.