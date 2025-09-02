Hottest festival around returns to Keremeos

Photo: The Similkameen Sizzle The Similkameen Sizzle is back this month in Keremeos.

The heat is on in the Similkameen, and it's not just the weather.

In just a few weeks, the hottest festival around will take over Keremeos, as the Similkameen Sizzle offers a full day of family fun, entertainment and, of course, spice.

The annual hot pepper festival is a community favourite that sees Memorial Park transformed into a hub of vendors, live music, games, food and more.

On Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., all are welcome to join the fun, kicking off with a breakfast from Hixzee's Gourmet, proceeds from which support the Similkameen Starfish Pack program.

Then, there will be plenty to do all day, from strolling through the artisan market to nibbles at Food Truck Alley to fun at the Kids Zone and dance lessons.

And of course, there will be fiery hot sauce samples and the legendary Sear Factor Challenge, which will see brave competitors test their mettle while eating the hottest local peppers around.

Local bands and special performances will run throughout the afternoon and evening, and the beverage garden will be open to allow folks to sip and savour the atmosphere.

“The Similkameen Sizzle has become one of the most unique events in the area and beyond,” said Vanessa Schwoegler-Abbott, executive administrator of the Similkameen Country Development Association.

“It’s a celebration of our agricultural roots, our amazing community spirit, and the bold people who aren’t afraid to live a little spicy – and those who just love to watch.”

It all takes place at Memorial Park in Keremeos. Admission is free.