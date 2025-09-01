Social media lauds Osoyoos' 'largest scarecrow ever'

Photo: Lorraine Duff 'Scarecrow' over Osoyoos vines.

One of Osoyoos' biggest icons is making the rounds on social media once again, evoking disbelief in some.

"I think we found the largest scarecrow ever to guard over an orchard," said tourist Lorraine Duff in the popular Facebook group, British Columbia Photos, on Monday.

The woman was referring to the large growth of Virginia creeper vines, resembling a man, in north Osoyoos along Highway 97.

Some refer to the figure, wrapped around a telephone pole, as "The “Ghost of Osoyoos" for its location near Lakeview Cemetery. Others simply call it a "Vineyard Monster."

The notorious creature is kept in shape by its owners, the Coty family, who trim the vines every so often.

In previous years, owner Teya Coty has even put eyes on its head to make the gig even more enjoyable for the community.

The popular Facebook post received thousands of likes, with one commenter remarking, "Real or AI?"