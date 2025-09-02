279491
Town of Oliver asks drivers to observe school zones ahead of class

'Back to school zones'

The Town of Oliver is reminding drivers to observe school zones as kids head back to school this month.

In a Sunday public notice, the municipality said "back to school means back to school zones."

For most B.C. school crossings, the speed limit is 30 km/h.

The Town of Oliver recommends the following:

  • Slow down in school zones
  • Watch for children crossing streets and walking near roads
  • Obey school zone speed limits
  • Avoid distractions—stay off your phone while driving

