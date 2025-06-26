'In the hotel with steel bars': Osoyoos vehicle thefts largely due to jailed suspect

Photo: RCMP Osoyoos sees continued uptick in vehicle theft but decrease in property crime.

Osoyoos saw a consistent spike in vehicle thefts due to a single suspect, and has seen less property crime so far this year.

During Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda shared the first quarter crime statistics for 2025.

"We went from quarter one 2024, from five to almost double at nine," Bayda said on vehicle thefts. "And this year, that was attributed to one primary suspect that moved back to town and was very active."

That increased activity saw an 80 per cent uptick compared to the same time last year.

"He's currently sitting in the hotel with the steel bars and so that has reduced our theft from vehicles somewhat since the first quarter," he said.

Bayda said there are still thieves active throughout the Okanagan who travel throughout the valley. Some are also stealing licence plates and matching them with similar stolen vehicles.

To prevent licence plates from being stolen, Bayda said drivers can get different fasteners for the plate bracket.

Property crime in the town appears to be decreasing. That's despite a 29 per cent uptick from Q1 of 2024 compared to 2025.

However, analyzing more recent numbers, property crime is down by 39 per cent.

"With the few people we've managed to get charges on and held in jail, our property crime stats have gone back down again," Bayda said.

"When you look year to date, from 2024 to 2025 we're down pretty much across the board, other than theft from vehicles, which again, is a lot of those license plates."

Additionally, Osoyoos saw an uptick in shoplifting by 400 per cent from one incident in Q1 of 2024 to five in Q1 of 2025. However, Bayda said that was largely related to one suspect.

And while sex crimes increased, from one to four calls, or 300 per cent, Bayda said the increase is largely due to people accessing Wi-Fi and viewing criminal content.

Moving forward, Bayda said his main focuses of enforcement will be traffic and public safety.

For traffic, officers are being asked to be more diligent to reduce collisions and make roads safer. And in terms of public safety, Osoyoos RCMP is looking to decrease property crime by increasing public awareness.

Bayda said with new body cam technology, his team is able to access surveillance video faster, which is important for crimes involving non-local suspects.

"In the past, it's often been difficult to get video of crime that has happened from a store, or something, in a timely manner," he said.

"With the software we have, I can send out a community request to just a simple email with a link to a business, they can download any video they have and send it right to my computer at my office."