'Stu wore many hats': Community remembers former Osoyoos mayor

Photo: Contributed Former mayor of Osoyoos has passed away.

Former Osoyoos Mayor Stu Wells has died, and now his beloved community is sending condolences in remembrance.

On June 17, Wells died at Kelowna General Hospital at 80 years of age.

The longtime Osoyoos resident served on council for three terms, including one term as mayor from 2008-2014.

"Stu wore many hats: cherry farmer, telephone and pool installer, mayor, councillor, school board trustee, desert centre guide, water safety czar, tool collector and news hound, especially news about the town he loved passionately," reads Wells' obituary.

Additionally, Wells served as OBWB chair from 2012 to 2014, and served on the board since 2009.

In an emailed statement, the OBWB said it was sad to hear of the former mayor's passing.

“He used to always say, ‘By the time water comes to Osoyoos it has been through at least three kidneys,” said Anna Warwick Sears, former executive director.

Sears described Wells as having a great sense of humour and "being a passionate cheerleader for the OBWB."

OBWB added the late official championed the Osoyoos Lake Water Science Forum in 2007 and 2011. He enjoyed emceeing events and cared deeply about water quality.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Osoyoos community during this time," OBWB said.

The Town of Osoyoos said it was notified of the former mayor's death on June 17. The municipality lowered its flags at half-mast in remembrance of Wells passing.

In an email, Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said she enjoyed her time on council with Stu.

"When he decided not to run in 2014, he contacted me. I had put in my papers for another term as councillor. It was the last day for filing, so I came to town hall right away, and refiled."

McKortoff also remembers his light-hearted nature.

"One thing I remember about Stu — he wanted T-shirts made which said, 'There is no soy in Osoyoos!'. He wanted people to use the correct pronunciation," she said.

Former West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater shared condolences on social media.

"Terribly sad to see this," Findlater said.

"Stu was a gregarious guy and certainly warmed up the room in a positive way when he was present."

Additionally, Wells served on the school board, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and volunteered with the Osoyoos Desert Centre.

"At Stu’s request, there will be no gathering to celebrate a life well-lived," continues the obituary.

Wells' family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Osoyoos Museum Society here.