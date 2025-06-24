Oliver RCMP receives several broken window reports overnight, Oliver Archives included

Photo: Oliver and District Heritage Society (Facebook) Oliver Archive saw a broken window overnight on July 23.

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

Oliver RCMP Sgt. Laurie Rock said the local detachment received several broken window complaints Tuesday morning.

The complaints were in relation to several parked vehicles and buildings from Monday overnight.

"Police are still investigating these complaints and gathering any evidence that would assist with identifying the individuals responsible; who appear to be a group of youths," Sgt. Rock said.

Oliver RCMP is encouraging those with any information to contact the detachment at 250-498-3422.

ORIGINAL: 3:22 p.m.

Oliver and District Heritage Society Archives saw a broken window from a rock Monday overnight.



By Tuesday morning, the town-owned building's doubled-glazed window saw two holes, with a rock and broken glass found inside.

"It is fair to speculate from the [two] separate holes and one rock that this was very much a determined effort to cause damage," said Darren Halsted, executive director for Oliver and District Heritage Society Museum and Archives.

Halsted added the incident on Fairview Road was reported to local RCMP.

Additionally, there have been reports of other broken windows in Oliver Monday overnight.



Recently, in April, Oliver's Venables Theatre also saw a broken window in a suspected act of vandalism.