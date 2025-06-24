Osoyoos wall art honours beloved town dog "Kush"

Photo: Sarah Crookall Mural memorizing dog beloved by many in Osoyoos.

A piece of wall art memorializing a beloved Osoyoos dog named "Kush" appeared in town this week.

"I was happy to know him, and to have him as a friend," said Michael Keefe, Kush's owner.

The mural is located exactly across from Keefe's house on 84 Street, opposite of another mural of a migrant worker by Quebec artist Dominic Lessard, completed last year.

The art was done by B.C. muralists and tattooists Mavik Robinson and Mike Elias. The pair were busy spray painting the formerly empty wall last week. Osoyoos' Mavik painted the canine.

"[Mavik] said he was going to do it where I could see it everyday. I didn't know it would be there."

The 16-year-old dog was known and loved by many in town, but sadly passed on April 1 of this year. Keefe said, for him and his friends, April Fools' Day is now known as "Kush Day".

Keefe said the likeness of his dog in the piece is nearly exact, and that he shed tears the moment he saw it.