Photo: Kelly Urich Semi-truck turned over on Hwy 3 on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos June 23.

A semi-truck overturned near a large switchback east of Osoyoos Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., witnesses saw the truck turned on its side next to a pulled-over pick-up truck with a trailer.

Witnesses stopped traffic to notify them following the incident, and contacted RCMP.

"Everyone worked together and the authorities were there in about 30 minutes," said Kelly Urich, one of the witnesses.