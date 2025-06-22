Osoyoos residents reminded property taxes and utility bills due soon

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos property taxes and utility bills due soon.

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding residents that property taxes and utility bills are coming due soon.

In a Friday public notice, the municipality said outstanding balances will be subject to a 10 per cent penalty, including any unclaimed homeowner grants.

The deadline for utility bills is June 30, and property taxes are due July 2.

"If you haven't received your second quarter utility bill or property tax notice, please contact Town Hall to request a copy," reads the notice.

