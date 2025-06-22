265857
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos seeks provincial resort municipality funding for beach projects

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to the province to help fund accessible swim platforms, and more, under a resort municipality grant.

Ahead of Tuesday's council meeting, staff presented the proposed Resort Development Strategy 2025-2027, which is seeking $50,000 in provincial funds for the town's Accessible Swiws Fishing Pier.

If approved, the money would contribute to the "proposed projects: swim platforms, electronic communications sign, and an accessible year-round washroom to be funded from the 2022-2024 Resort Development Strategy."

Additionally, if approved, the funds would be incorporated into the town’s 2026 capital budget.

Under the proposed Resort Development Strategy, the plan also includes funds for events, the town's new flag project, the Pioneer Walkway trail, Gyro Park, active transportation, beach cleaning, and year-round accessible washrooms.

"The Town of Osoyoos is one of 14 municipalities in the province that have the designation of 'Resort Municipality' and as a result, receive grant funding to further enhance the tourism experience," reads the report.

