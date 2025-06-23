Oliver to proclaim July 20 to 26 Drowning Prevention Week

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver looks at proclaiming July 20 to 26 as National Drowning Prevention Week.

The Town of Oliver is set to proclaim July 20 to 26 as Drowning Prevention Week.

Ahead of Monday's council meeting, staff submitted the proclamation request at the suggestion of the BC and Yukon Branch of the Lifesaving Society.

"They have advised that Canada faces a major problem and a preventable one," reads the report.

"Almost 450 people die every year from drowning. In fact, the drowning burden is so great around the world that the United Nations General Assembly passed the UN Resolution on Drowning Prevention."

Additionally, July 25 is World Drowning Prevention Day.

During this week, the society urges individuals to:

Supervise children in and around the water.

Refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages while participating in aquatic activities.

Wear a lifejacket when boating.

If the proclamation is approved, staff will be promoting National Drowning Prevention Week on social media and on the town's website.