Osoyoos' Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre shows off Okanagan land, Indigenous history

Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos' Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre is showing off Okanagan lands as National Indigenous History Month is in full swing.

The one-of-a-kind centre features a 1.5 kilometre self-guided trail along the Osoyoos Indian Band, displaying the land and culture of the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

"We take you out onto the land — and you can learn about every plant, animal, material — and learn about its traditional histories and modern day uses," said Taylor Baptiste-Sparrow, Nk'Mip cultural coordinator.

Signs along the walking path detail native plants and Indigenous knowledge or history. It showcases a dozen Indigenous sculptures, a replicated village, pit houses, and tee-pees.

"One of the plants that you will learn about is the cottonwood tree. With this cottonwood tree, it was traditionally used to create our dugout canoes, so that was specifically the really large trees. We would do a traditional burn to knock [the tree] down, take off all the limbs and branches for firewood," Baptiste said.

"And then we could carve the dugout canoe. The cotton that was found off of the tree could be harvested and put together into padding for things like your moccasins, in your bedding. So, every part of a plant or animal has an important purpose, and was all used."

The cultural centre also features a theatre, a gallery, and a gift shop. Baptiste said the beaded earrings, candied salmon, and swag are just some favourites at Coyote's Gift Shop.

In the large theatre, Nk'Mip plays the local film "Coyote Spirit", which tells the tale of a young woman who returns to her reserve and reconnects with her community and the coyote trickster.

Since Osoyoos is home to the Western Rattlesnake, the centre is home to one of the largest rattlesnake research programs supported by Environment Canada. Visitors can even see a rattlesnake in a tank on site.

Coming soon, the centre will be displaying more historical artifacts that have been reclaimed and restored on site in a repository, currently under construction.

"It is temperature and humidity controlled, fireproof, and all these layers of protection so that we can work on repatriating important cultural and community belongings that have been in galleries and collections all across the world," Baptiste said.

"We're able to now work on bringing them home in our community safely."

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Nk’Mip will be hosting an event full of storytelling, pow-wow dancing, and celebrating Syilx Okanagan voices for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"We'd like to invite you all to join us," said Jenna Bower, Nk'Mip general manager."