Oliver man senteced to two years of probation after break-and-enter spree

Photo: File photo Oliver man sentenced to two years probation for break-in spree between late 2022 and early 2023.

An Oliver man has netted two years' probation following a break and enter spree in 2022 and 2023.

During a Thursday hearing in Penticton criminal court, Lloyd Baptiste was sentenced to 779 days in jail and two years' probation for three break-and-enter incidents, involving possession of property under $5,000.

At the end of 2023, the Oliver community experienced an upswing of business break-and-enters.

On Oct. 17 at 3 a.m., Oliver's Remedy's Rx Pharmacy was broken into with the glass smashed-in with a metal tool.

Pharmacy security footage caught the break-in on camera, with the suspect wearing what the crown called "an extremely unique and identifiable hockey jersey."

Just 10 days later, in the morning of Oct. 27, 2022, the front window of Oliver Global Grocers was smashed in and coins traded for cash were stolen. Security camera also captured the incident and the suspect, walking with a limp.

Baptiste was found in an Oliver park shortly after the Global Grocers incident, with the store's coins in his possession.

Finally, on Feb. 5, 2023, another break-in occurred at the Oliver Animal Hospital, with a broken widow triggering a security alarm at 3:30 a.m. Cash and a business credit card were stolen from the animal hospital.

Baptiste was located on bike by an officer shortly after, with the credit card and cash in his possession.

Oliver RCMP were able to connect Baptiste to the first theft thanks to the jersey, which was spotted in two unrelated incidents.

On Dec. 12, 2022, the Oliver man called police to his home, saying three men broke into his residence and assaulted him. However, officers noticed the hockey jersey in photos Baptiste provided of his injuries.

Then, Jan. 18, 2023, RCMP attended a property on McKinney Road for a different matter, finding the jersey on site, which was then confiscated and connected back to Baptiste.

The Oliver man has a criminal record dating back to 1999, including one theft, and non-compliance offences. Defence identified Baptiste as a vulnerable person who has struggled with substance-related issues.

"It is a fact that each of the three commercial businesses had property damage to them, property damage that likely exceeded the value of any goods that were taken as a result of the break in entry," said Justice Briana Hardwick.

As such, Justice Hardwick sentenced Baptiste to 779 days in custody, which was deemed served based on time already in custody, as well as two years of probation with standard conditions.