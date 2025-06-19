Landslide watch ongoing in Similkameen Valley ahead of wet weekend

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band LSIB issues landslide warning for June 20 to 22.

A landslide warning is in effect for the Ashnola and Chopaka areas, thanks to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band's slope monitoring system.

In a Thursday press release, the LSIB said the warning will be in effect until Sunday, June 22, at 12 p.m.

Wet weather is making its way into the Cascade Mountains and is expected to drop moisture over an extended period, and it may impact the slopes in the area.

"At this time this is only a warning that slopes may be impacted by incoming weather," reads a press release from the LSIB.

The band will be proactively monitoring. Anyone who spots slope movement should get to a safe place away from the area and then call 911.