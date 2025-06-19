Keremeo's Lass Chance Beverage Co. holds grand opening over weekend

Photo: Lass Chance Beverage Co. (Instagram) Lass Chance Beverage Co. to hold grand opening of cider house on June 21.

Beverage lovers can enjoy discounted cider at Lass Chance Beverage Co.'s grand opening this weekend.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can enjoy on site entertainment from Second Cousin and a deal on cider cases at 601 Keremeos Bypass Road.

From 12 to 5 p.m., the beverage company will be serving up a smash burger and cider special, made to pair.

Lass Chance is a family-based farm and beverage company selling ciders and fruit sodas.