Keremeo's Lass Chance Beverage Co. holds grand opening over weekend

Beverage lovers can enjoy discounted cider at Lass Chance Beverage Co.'s grand opening this weekend.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can enjoy on site entertainment from Second Cousin and a deal on cider cases at 601 Keremeos Bypass Road.

From 12 to 5 p.m., the beverage company will be serving up a smash burger and cider special, made to pair.

Lass Chance is a family-based farm and beverage company selling ciders and fruit sodas.

