Business-minded Osoyoos teen starts fruit stand as a business venture

Sarah Crookall

An Osoyoos teen just started up a fruit stand on his family farm, kicking off a new business venture.

Amrik Fruit Stand is named after its operator, 18-year-old Amrik Sandhu, and is formerly known as C&C Family Orchards on 45th Street.

"I just kind of want to bring more people in," said Sandhu. "We're planning on doing a grand opening in a couple weeks."



Though his family has been farming their 18-hectare land for three decades, Sandhu is taking over as his father retires.

"My dad started farming in '95, moved here in '94, and soon as he moved here, we got this plot of land right here, and that's where it all started," Sandhu said.

"This is what I do want to do eventually, so why not start now."



The business-minded teen is already making some of his own ideas a reality.



"We do free coffee for anybody who wants to come in, have a quick chat about really anything — farming, the fruit, the stand," he said.

"We're starting boba [tea] — just trying new things to see what brings more people in and what people like."

The fruit stand also serves up different flavours of ice cream.

When local fruit is sparse, the Sandhu family brings in non-local fruits like lemons and pomegranates from Mexico.

"This year, is probably just going to be more focused on produce, just because the stand wasn't really as lively as I wanted the last couple of years. So, we're just making sure that every day we bring in the freshest produce, cherries, everything is picked same day for you," he said.

On top of managing the fruit stand, Sandhu is currently taking post-secondary studies in architecture.

He said so far the response to his enterprise has been overwhelmingly supportive.

"I've had lots of chats with some regulars, some new people coming in," Amrik said.

"Come by — free coffee — chat."