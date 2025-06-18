Osoyoos to welcome U.S. neighbours as border town business strategy

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos at the Canada-U.S. border.

Osoyoos is focusing on welcoming United States tourists as part of an ongoing national response to strained US.-Canada relations.

On June 11, the Border Mayors Alliance, which Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff is a part of, saw a presentation from an Ottawa-based tourism company.

"The speaker encouraged all of us to be welcoming to Americans and continue to look at ways that we can host tourists from many countries," said McKortoff in an email.

"Osoyoos is a resort municipality, so tourism is our biggest economic driver."

McKortoff added that Osoyoos works with the province to enhance tourism in the border town.

The Town of Osoyoos will continue broadening its tourism efforts as part of its business strategy as a border town, including upcoming discussions with the Canada Border Services Agency.

The town will hear a presentation from CBSA chief Melinda Medland during a committee of the whole meeting next week.