Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive will see traffic diversions while walking path is renovated

Photo: File photo Pedestrian and vehicle traffic redirected on Lakeshore Drive in Osoyoos June 18.

Drivers and pedestrians in Osoyoos can anticipate traffic diversions along Lakeshore Drive for walking path construction on Friday.

In a Wednesday public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said traffic will be rerouted where construction crews are working on Friday, June 20.

According to the municipality, sections of the path "will be cut and removed to address problematic roots."

Paving on the walkway is slated for next week.

Those in the area are asked to follow signs and traffic direction.