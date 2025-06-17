Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Highway 97 near Oliver

Photo: Photo contributed by RCMP A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 97 near Oliver, B.C.

A man is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 97 south of Oliver, B.C.

Police say the pedestrian was struck Sunday, June 15 at 4:22 p.m. while he was walking on the side of the road near Cassini Cellars Winery.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Surrey man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the area and BC Highway Patrol is now investigating.

Authorities are asking for the public for information or dash camera video related to the incident.

“BC Highway Patrol is reaching out to the individual or individuals responsible and asking them to do the right thing and contact the RCMP immediately,” said Const. Clyde Feero.

The incident resulted in a lengthly closure of Highway 97.