Oliver shows off its big vehicles at 'Big Truck Petting Zoo'

Photo: Oliver Fire Department (Facebook) Oliver Sunshine Festival to showcase big trucks and city vehicles on June 22.

Big trucks and town vehicles will be on display at the "Big Truck Petting Zoo" closing out the Oliver Sunshine Festival this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, attendees can learn about Oliver's public operations department, emergency services, and local business for free.

"Vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including excavators, emergency vehicles, bucket trucks and waste collection trucks, and buses, will be on display for the young and young-at-heart to see, touch and explore," reads the event listing.

"Town equipment operators, along with our local friends from OFD, and local businesses will be there to display their equipment."

