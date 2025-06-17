Osoyoos doctor one in four awarded for lifetime achievement in B.C. rural health

Photo: Rural Coordination Centre of BC. Osoyoos' Dr. Garnett Tarr is one of four B.C. rural doctors awarded with a lifetime achievement award.

Osoyoos family doctor Dr. Garnett Tarr has been recognized as a top rural healthcare provider from the Rural Coordination Centre of BC.

Tarr is one of four rural practitioners who received the award of excellence in rural medicine: Lifetime Achievement during the BC Rural Health Conference in Prince George on June 7.

“Dr. Tarr’s influence extends beyond his own practice,” said Oliver's Dr. Kirk Dixon in his nomination letter and RCC BC press release.

“He is deeply committed to the growth and development of his colleagues in the rural communities of Oliver and Osoyoos. He provides invaluable mentorship, guidance, and support. He is very approachable and maintains an open mind for both his patients and colleagues. He exemplifies a patient-centred approach to care.”

The doctor is known for working with Division of Family Practise BC in advocating for greater healthcare in Osoyoos and beyond.

In addition to providing family care, Tarr is the chief of staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. The doctor has supervised medical students and provided them with "enriching experiences."

Tarr said supervision and mentorship is one of his favourite aspects of his work.

“I think they might have mentored me on a few things. I always tell them I’ve learned as much from them as they might have learned from me. I think it’s a great experience. They keep you practicing young, they come with new ideas, new knowledge," he said.

Looking forward, Tarr is hoping to see broader knowledge in rural healthcare.

"It’s hard to have a niche practice in a rural community," he said.

"I think I would like to see that aspect of medicine bolstered as trainers sniff out the students who might be interested in rural medicine. They could be paired with mentors and not necessarily full practicing mentors.

"Sometimes it might be people like myself who are coming up to that point of retirement, but still have the capacity to be a mentor to a young student. That can make an enormous difference.”