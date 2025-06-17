Osoyoos welcomes new tattoo apprentice at Art Therapy Corp

Photo: Art Therapy Corp Abby Lee painting her Sleeping Lady landscape at Art Therapy in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos' Art Therapy Corp has a new tattoo apprentice eager to make people's visions in wearable art a reality.

Abby Lee was raised in Keremeos, but has lived all over the Okanagan-Similkameen. She is currently living in Olalla.

One thing that's never changed in her life, though, is her love for nature and art.

Lee said she's always been around mountains and trees growing up. On her travels around the world, she's taken great inspiration from natural environments, such as the Redwood Forest.

She's also been painting her whole life, but always had dreams of tattooing.

Over the years, Lee visited Osoyoos' tattoo studio, Art Therapy Corp, for ear piercings, but quickly became drawn to the tattooing side and the positive energy of the shop.

"It's really just such a nice environment full of such nice people and such a feel good place, so I just kept coming back and coming back, " Lee said.

In March, Lee officially joined the studio, beginning her journey in becoming a professional tattoo artist.

"[The manager] Wina said, 'Okay, I want to see what you can do now with creative freedom.' So, she gave me that poster board in the hallway and told me, 'Just create what feels right to you.'"

Now, the artist is in the midst of creating a mountain-scape, specifically of the mountain in Keremeos referred to as "The Sleeping Lady". Lee drives past the mountain regularly, which resembles a woman sleeping.



With an aim to finish the local landscape project by the end of summer, Lee is hoping to add more whimsical elements like small creatures to " show love in a painting, if I can," she said.

Kicking off her apprenticeship, Lee is shadowing other Art Therapy artists and visiting artists. She's taken a course, and even started tattooing on fake skin with her own machine. She's started learning Spanish as well.

But the journey is not without its challenges.

"Relearning from the basics," Lee said about taking her art from paint to ink.

"The specific instruments — from paints and brushes — transferring that knowledge and turning it into a completely different medium. It's like going from a different language, like English to Spanish."

Lee added she's also learning to find confidence in herself and to provide a calm presence for clients who put their trust in an artist marking big life events.

"Art Therapy is so beautiful because they encourage me so much to see myself more than any people I've ever been around in my life in a work environment. I feel so at home and I think that they're really helping me to find more than I even knew about myself."

Lee is also eager to do community work with Wide Arts National Association, bringing people together.

For WANA's Mermaid Party on July 14, the artist will be painting a backdrop and providing face painting.

Then, if all goes well, Lee is aiming to start tattooing on people next summer.

"Trying to make a connection another person who's a stranger, and understand what they want and turn it into art that's reflective of the event that they went through — it's just such a beautiful process.

"Just trying to watch that, learn that, and then be like, 'Oh, my God, I have to do that one day.' It'll be so exciting."