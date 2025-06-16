263148
264859
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver's Kiwanis Club presents $30K donation for next phase of basketball court

A big cheque for basketball

- | Story: 556531

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver has donated $30,000 to help complete the towns new outdoor basketball court.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 7, the Kiwanis Club of Oliver presented the large cheque for Phase 2 of the court at Community Park.

Phase 2 of the project will see lighting and fencing added.

According to the club, the new recreational area will be named after the late Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen electoral director Rick Knodel.

Knodel was a much-beloved community figure who served as the political leader of rural Oliver for many years. He passed away in early 2025.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News