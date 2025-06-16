263148
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Pedestrian struck on Hwy 97 north of Osoyoos, road closed for hours

Pedestrian hit on highway

A pedestrian incident is the cause of a road closure that saw Highway 97 between Oliver and Osoyoos inaccessible for several hours Sunday night.

According to Oliver Deputy Fire Chief Rob Graham, firefighters were the first on scene just after 4 p.m.

"We did provide some first aid, some first responders provided medical as well," Graham said.

Drive BC said the incident occurred between Road 12 and Road 10.

The highway was closed and redirected between Road 9 and Road 18, with fire crews providing traffic control.

More to come.

