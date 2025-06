Photo: Drive BC Highway 97 was closed about 4 kilometres south of Oliver on Sunday evening.

Highway 97 was closed between Oliver and Osoyoos on Sunday evening.

Drive BC said the highway was closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Road 12 and Road 10, from about four kilometres south of Oliver to five kilometres south of Oliver.

A detour was in effect.

There was no word when the highway might reopen.